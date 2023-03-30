Dan Rodricks: You can catch the sounds of a bygone Baltimore in jazz recordings from the Famous Ballroom | COMMENTARY

Jazz saxophonist Sonny Stitt's performance on Nov. 11, 1973 at Baltimore’s Famous Ballroom is featured on a new album scheduled for release in April. (Jazz Detective )

Jazz musicians loved to play the Famous Ballroom because they could take a train to Baltimore, walk two blocks north, perform for a large crowd in a place with a great vibe, have some good food and get paid right away.

From 1966 to 1984, the nonprofit Left Bank Jazz Society produced 48 Sunday evening shows a year at the Famous, located in the building that became the Charles Theater. It was one of the first interracial entertainment spots in a segregated city, and many of the all-time greats performed there: Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Count Basie, Charles Mingus, Etta Jones, Herbie Hancock, Dexter Gordon and Wynton Marsalis. Jazz historians believe John Coltrane gave his last concert in the Famous Ballroom.

Earl Arnett, the former Sun feature writer who was married to the late singer Ethel Ennis, saw a lot of those performances. “The Famous attracted a wide segment of humanity presided over by a small, dedicated group of volunteers who loved the music,” he says. “Ethel didn’t particularly like the informal, raucous crowds — it wasn’t a great place for singers — but I enjoyed the ambience, the interplay between musicians and audience, the integration of usually segregated groups, and the joyful music.”

One of the volunteers was John Fowler, who at 79 recalls musicians piling out of Penn Station, instruments in hand and drum sets on rollers, walking up Charles Street to the Famous.

“Once word got out that you can go to Baltimore, have a good time, get fed and get free drinks — and you’re going to get your money — it came a flood, everybody wanted to play,” says Fowler, a Left Bank member who worked the ballroom on Sundays.

Because jazz society members were busy during shows, they seldom got a chance to sit and listen. The organization’s president, Vernon Welsh, taped hundreds of hours of music so that his colleagues could hear what all the applause was about at a later time. No one expected that Welsh’s reel-to-reel recordings would one day be released on CD and LP.

But, over the last 20 years, record companies have digitized and marketed several of the Left Bank performances.

Now comes a new set of three albums featuring saxophonist Sonny Stitt, pianist Walter Bishop Jr. and Shirley Scott on the Hammond B3 organ. The tracks date from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s. The quality is superb.

As I listened on speakers to Scott’s ensemble perform “Witchcraft,” I easily (and eerily) imagined being back in the Famous. One thing that stood out — Scott’s drummer, Bobby Durham. That man had magic in his hands, at least on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1972.

“Did you hear that drummer?” Fowler asked excitedly. “He was unbelievable. He was truly, truly unbelievable.”

The new double-LP sets come out next month, on time for Record Store Day, April 22. The albums are the result of a collaboration of Jazz Detective, the label of producer Zev Feldman, and Reel to Real Records, a partnership of Feldman and Canadian jazz musician Cory Weeds.

Feldman, who grew up in Montgomery County and moved back to Maryland last year after a long stint in California, is too young to have visited the Famous Ballroom in its heyday. But he knows and appreciates the story.

“The Famous Ballroom was famous beyond Baltimore and beyond the United States,” he says. “I’m a major jazz fan, and I spend this life of mine basically doing jazz archaeological work. And a lot of that work involves listening to recordings from all over the world, from different tape archives. The Left Bank really came into my orbit about 20 years ago.”

That’s when the first releases started appearing. About six years ago, Feldman got to know Fowler, keeper of the Left Bank tapes.

“Although I’ve been in the music business for 30 years,” Feldman says, “over the last 12 years or so I’ve really spent a lot of time looking for previously unissued recordings from impactful artists.”

He found them in the Left Bank recordings, suitcases full of them.

“This was an amazing organization,” he says, noting the interracial effort to promote a great American art form and provide a welcoming venue. “The community came together through this nonprofit. They were bringing some of the biggest names in jazz to Baltimore from New York and Philadelphia. And there was a lot of love.”

I asked Fowler if he was pleased with Feldman’s products.

“You know, it’s funny,” he says. “Our first conversation, we probably really didn’t get along. But once I realized he was really interested in the music, and we talked again … the guy has proven himself. He’s always treated us fairly. The packaging [of the recordings] looks really good. And, the fact that he does vinyl, like wow. The guy does great work.”

In the recordings, you can hear Baltimoreans shout praise, laugh and applaud. Sonny Stitt’s rendition of “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” is masterful; that Gershwin tune could be a subtitle for the Left Bank recordings. All praise to Welsh, Fowler and those who captured and saved these musical moments. The Famous Ballroom might be gone but its treasures remain.

“We have to remind ourselves that this came from the hard work of a lot of organizers who came together to put on these concerts,” says Feldman. “It’s a part of Maryland history, Baltimore history.”