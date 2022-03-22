Dan Rodricks: Savoring the restorative powers of a Maryland horse farm in spring | COMMENTARY

Up a Harford County hill, where the world is quiet — no guns, no missiles, no fire, no war — Josh Pons offers a couple of old racehorses a morning treat to get them in a socializing mood. They are both geldings, so, given the business model, I asked the co-owner of the place what purpose geldings serve at Country Life Farm, one of the top thoroughbred breeding grounds in the Mid-Atlantic.

Turns out, some old horses live a long and peaceful life; they’ve earned loads of money for their owners and, for that, retirement in a pasture.

One of the geldings, Perfect Moon, arrived in the foaling barn on March 15, 2001, the son of the famous Malibu Moon, a great stallion who started his stud career at Country Life and sired a Kentucky Derby winner (Orb, 2013) among dozens of successful progeny. So Perfect Moon, whose success as a two-year-old brought attention to his daddy, gets to live out his life on the Pons family farm. And he still takes on an occasional rider.

I sensed a little irony in the fresh spring air — starting my latest visit to Country Life with the old guys on the hill at a time when the farm is busy with babies. Just nine hours earlier, shortly after midnight, another colt had arrived in the foaling barn, and he came in at 145 pounds, on the heavy side of equine birth weight. His mare, Hiding, stood in the straw watching over him.

This will happen about 50 times during the winter and spring as mares bred to Country Life stallions — Divining Rod, Friesan Fire and Mosler — give birth with the help of the farm’s staff. It happens every year, and there’s a nobody-knows about every long-legged foal. Breeders understand blood lines, and Pons might tell you what physical traits stand out when a colt or filly prances along next to its mare in a paddock. But, when a horse is just days or weeks old, nobody knows how things will turn out. That’s part of the wonder of spring on a horse farm.

Josh Pons, who owns Country Life and Merryland Farms with his brother Mike, is a gifted writer. He’s written a couple of books chronicling life on farms where horses are bred and trained to race. The other day, with spring in the air and the war in Ukraine, my mind drifted up to Country Life. I asked Pons about his day.

“Where you want to be is in the barn, with the horses,” he wrote back. “In the morning, you greet the two foals delivered by the night crew. There’s the 10-hour-old foal, asleep to the world, his face a white blaze slashing from forehead to nose, his baby whiskers curled under his chin, his brown coat fluffed as if puffed by a hair dryer. He sleeps on a bed of yellow straw.

“Here’s the second foal, a chestnut — red, like his mother. She wants no visitors peering into her stall and threatening her baby. She pins her ears back and bares her teeth. Her neck stretches straight and low toward me like a snake. She may be feigning an attack, but she weighs 1,200 pounds and I don’t, so I step back.”

With those words, Pons enticed me to another visit, and Monday could not have been a better day for it — plenty of sun, warming air, buds and blossoms in the trees, forsythia flashing yellow against brown grass and brush, pregnant mares nibbling on a pasture above a pond, the riffles of Winters Run visible through the leafless trees, a cardinal singing an aria high above us, and the handsome stallions in their grand paddocks, awaiting the next call to duty.

Spring on a horse farm gets up your nose and in your head and stays there. There’s a restorative power in the appearance of greening pastures, gangly foals and even the old, friendly geldings. “I think there are some endorphins released when you get near a horse,” Josh Pons says.

He regards his family farm, 113 acres isolated from all the eyesore development around Bel Air, and says, “I feel like I live and work in a state park.”

He speaks with respect for the horses and his staff who take care of the mares and stallions while he and his brother keep their partners in the business informed and content.

“In the evening, you return to check on the babies,” Josh Pons wrote. “The day crew’s report pulses with passion for their job. They tell you they keep three changes of clothes and three sets of footwear — mud boots, barn boots, sneakers — and that the smell of the shoes in their cars is like the smell of the barn. It’s that mulchy rich horse manure smell, like a garden prepped for spring. The babies are all good, the day crew says.”

“I read name-cards of mares on the walls of stalls. I pause at Bells of War. Her card says her sire was Declaration of War. Even in a barn the outside world intrudes. I walk past a mare named Streak of Hope and some balance returns.

“On the walk home, in the big front fields, two pairs of Canada geese haggle over patches of fresh spring grass. They are paired off because they have mated, and in a few weeks, yellow goslings will paddle across the pond. It’s spring on a horse farm in Maryland.”