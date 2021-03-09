A data dive on Baltimore homicide shows the need to stop retaliatory violence | COMMENTARY

Vignarajah’s latest analysis comes as Baltimore police report a string of arrests in recent homicides. It’s clear to me and some colleagues that the department is making more of a push to report homicide arrests to the public through the news media. Daily press releases from the BPD more often include reports of arrests, along with mug shots of suspects, in addition to the litany of shootings and killings. If city detectives are doing a better job at catching up with killers, and doing so quickly after a homicide, that’s a good thing. That means they might finally cut into the long, dreary cycle of killing and retaliation that has wasted so many lives and worn this city down.