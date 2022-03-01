Dan Rodricks: Baltimore musicians offer ‘light over darkness, peace over war’ | COMMENTARY

It’s another dreadful week for the people of Earth — Russia brings terror to Ukraine, international scientists issue warnings even more dire about climate change — and so we turn to music and the creative spirit for relief and hope. There is plenty of creativity in our midst, and while I could cite 1,000 artistic endeavors swirling in the atmosphere, I’ll focus on one particularly ambitious, inspired and timely one close to home.
It’s called, “Made in Baltimore,” a concert of the Handel Choir of Baltimore that takes place Saturday night in Grace United Methodist Church, at North Charles Street and Northern Parkway.
The program features the works of several local composers and includes the premier of “Houses of Peace,” a cantata for cello and chorus by Peabody Institute graduate and faculty mentor Joshua Bornfield.
The Handel Choir commissioned the piece before the pandemic, and Bornfield found inspiration for it in the life of Pablo Casals, the great and celebrated cellist, native Catalonian and outspoken anti-fascist. For Saturday’s concert, the featured cellist, Amit Peled, will perform his part on Casals’ 1733 cello on loan from the master’s widow. The text is in English, Hebrew and Catalan. Brian Bartoldus, the Handel Choir’s artistic director, will conduct.
“‘Houses of Peace’ is about our ability to choose light over darkness and peace over war,” Bornfield told me last week, just before Russia chose war over peace in launching its unjustified invasion of Ukraine.
The composer noted that the title of his work is a literal translation of Casals’ name in the cellist’s native Catalan: Pau Casals, or “peace houses.” Bornfield found inspiration in Casals’ opposition to fascism and, following the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s, his protest of the long dictatorship of Francisco Franco.
The new work references the 1937 terror bombing of the Basque town of Guernica by Germany’s Luftwaffe at the behest of Franco’s forces. It could not be more relevant to our times.
“The piece is in two parts of three movements each,” Bornfield says. “Part one is a recognition of the capacity for evil that we show each other as recognized in the bombing of Guernica, which prompted Casals to go into permanent self-imposed exile from his native Spain. Part two imagines a reality in which the light doesn’t rain on us like fire in that bombing, but instead searches us out and finds us when we’re lost, when we struggle. The light quells the latent evil that sometimes grows hungry in everyone.”
For Amit Peled, “Houses of Peace” represents, musically, something rare. “It’s really a dream come true to play,” the cellist, also on the Peabody faculty, said. “For many years, I thought a cello and a chorus would fit perfectly together. Since the cello is an instrument that represents a human voice, I always felt something written for cello and chorus would be simply heaven.”
Part of Bornfield’s composition comes from a Catalan folk tune, “Song of the Birds,” that Casals played as an encore throughout his career. Peled has performed it on Casals’ cello many times.
“When people hear it,” he said, “I hope they will fall in love not only with the music but with the meaning of being a humanitarian, the meaning of the song of the birds, a song of freedom … Maybe there are no better days than today, when we see what’s happening with Ukraine and Russia, to think about this and to play such music.”
I asked other contributors to Saturday’s program to describe their works and their sources of inspiration.
A graduate of Morgan State University and its famous choir, Jasmine Barnes composed a modern spiritual based on “Sometimes I Cry,” a poem by the late Tupac Shakur.
“Tupac spent a portion of his life in Baltimore and went to the Baltimore School for the Arts,” said Barnes, a native of the city and a Poly graduate. “His connection to Baltimore really interested me in creating this piece. The text is a real speech to depression. Most musicians don’t talk about the loneliness of their careers. It seems as if everyone admires performers and musicians, but like this poem says, sometimes I cry. … I hope this piece speaks to someone and inspires them to look more into Tupac’s poetry.”
James Lee III, a professor of music at Morgan and accomplished composer, describes “A Clean Heart” as the first in a set of four sacred motets, the text coming from Psalm 51:10-12: “Create in me a clean heart.” It’s David asking forgiveness for his adultery with Bathsheba. “The music tries to evoke sentiments of sincere regret,” says Lee, “an intense outcry requesting forgiveness from God, and a resolve to never again commit such an act.”
Saturday’s program also includes a special arrangement of the first movement of “The Bells,” the Rachmaninoff choral symphony inspired by the poem of the same title by Edgar Allan Poe. Instead of the usual requirements — a full orchestra, chorus and three soloists — Bartoldus looked to the church’s great organ for the symphonic color the score demands.
“I spoke with two noted organists in our ensemble, and went about creating an arrangement for organ duet — four hands, four feet and a whole lot of virtuosity,” he said. “This way, you’ll hear trumpets over strings over bassoons, all in the sparkling layers of sound Rachmaninoff envisioned.”
Yes, Rachmaninoff, Sergei — a Russian who made music, not war.