Dan Rodricks: Baltimore musicians offer ‘light over darkness, peace over war’ | COMMENTARY

“The piece is in two parts of three movements each,” Bornfield says. “Part one is a recognition of the capacity for evil that we show each other as recognized in the bombing of Guernica, which prompted Casals to go into permanent self-imposed exile from his native Spain. Part two imagines a reality in which the light doesn’t rain on us like fire in that bombing, but instead searches us out and finds us when we’re lost, when we struggle. The light quells the latent evil that sometimes grows hungry in everyone.”