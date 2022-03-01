Dan Rodricks: From Baltimore, a son of Ukraine feels heartbreak and hope for his ancestral homeland | COMMENTARY

“Ukraine had the third largest nuclear arsenal after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” Charchalis said, and my fact-checking confirmed. “The nuclear powers of the time — the United States, United Kingdom and Russia — signed the Budapest memorandum, which offered Ukraine security guarantees, territorial integrity and sovereignty in exchange for surrendering its nuclear weapons. Here we are, in 2022, and eight years ago, the Russians just tore up that piece of paper because ‘you overthrew our puppet dictator in Kyiv,’ and they annexed the Crimean peninsula. If [Ukraine] were still a nuclear power, none of this [invasion] would be going on.