Dan Rodricks: From Baltimore, a son of Ukraine feels heartbreak and hope for his ancestral homeland | COMMENTARY

More than once during recent conversations, Peter Charchalis apologized for getting emotional, but I told him this was no time to hold back. If you don’t get emotional about your ancestral homeland being invaded by the armed forces of a ruthless dictator, you have no soul. You shouldn’t call yourself a freedom-loving American, either.
Charchalis is a 56-year-old American businessman of Ukrainian descent, born in Baltimore to refugees who escaped both the Nazis and the Soviets near the end of World War II.
When he was in his 30s, Charchalis lived and worked in Ukraine. He stayed for 13 years. He was in Kyiv through revolutionary times and saw the country emerge from its Soviet past into modern independence. He married a woman from Ukraine. He has a teenage daughter who was born there.
And now, as Charchalis follows news of the horrific invasion by Russia, he speaks almost breathlessly and comes to the edge of tears.
Please, no apologies, I tell him. I feel the same way. All but the most misinformed, myopic, Hunter Biden-crazed Americans do.
Nations all over the world have united against Russia because of its war on Ukraine. European attitudes toward Vladimir Putin have changed in a matter of days, with a coalition of nations finally challenging the Russian president in big ways that Charchalis and others would have liked to see eight years ago, after Putin sent his forces into Crimea.
“A lot of people fail to realize this war has been going on for eight years,” Charchalis says. “People ask, ‘Why is Putin doing this?’ Russia cannot afford to see Ukraine succeed. They can’t afford to have a prosperous, independent, pluralistic society, that was a former Soviet republic, exist … because every Russian would then question, ‘Well, why can’t I have that?’”
Charchalis is a student of Ukraine and Russian history and that of his own family. He obviously listened intently when his father, Taras Charchalis, and mother, Tatiana, told their stories about the old country — the German occupation during World War II, the disappearance of Jewish families they knew in the Nazi Holocaust, the Soviets regaining control of Ukraine as the war ended, their families leaving for America and settling in Baltimore with the help of Ukrainians who had arrived generations earlier.
Growing up in the city during the Cold War, surrounded by relatives and friends from Ukraine, Charchalis was secure in his ancestry and ethnic identity, but he saw little of it on the world stage.
It was toward the end of the Soviet Union when, watching the Summer Olympics on television, he saw a world champion pole vaulter, the Ukraine-born Sergey Bubka, holding not the flag of the U.S.S.R. but the Ukrainian flag. “We were freaking out at that,” Charchalis recalls with exuberant pride. “No one knew about Ukraine back then. People would call us Russians.”
Ukraine declared its independence in 1991.
Charchalis, eager for his fellow Americans to appreciate what his ancestral nation has gone through since then, brings up the Budapest Memorandum. That was a significant agreement Ukraine made in 1994.
“Ukraine had the third largest nuclear arsenal after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” Charchalis said, and my fact-checking confirmed. “The nuclear powers of the time — the United States, United Kingdom and Russia — signed the Budapest memorandum, which offered Ukraine security guarantees, territorial integrity and sovereignty in exchange for surrendering its nuclear weapons. Here we are, in 2022, and eight years ago, the Russians just tore up that piece of paper because ‘you overthrew our puppet dictator in Kyiv,’ and they annexed the Crimean peninsula. If [Ukraine] were still a nuclear power, none of this [invasion] would be going on.
“The West did not call out Russia harshly enough and punish them harshly enough for doing that.”
Since gaining independence, Ukraine went through many changes, perhaps more rapidly than most of the other former Soviet states, Charchalis says. “Ukraine has become a very important back office environment for a lot of [information technology] companies,” he says. But, since 2014, the country has been living “with a noose around its neck,” its economy constantly stressed by Russian encroachment and uncertainty about Putin’s ambitions.
Now, the nightmare has come, and Charchalis watches with the rest of us as courageous Ukrainians take up the fight and many others flee in utter fear.
When he lived in Ukraine, Charchalis saw a fledgling democracy and a modern European nation, distinct from Russia, buoyed by people who had preserved their heritage through centuries of oppression going back to the czars. It made him proud. It made him hopeful.
Charchalis says the invasion breaks his heart, but he’s been inspired by the scope of the sanctions against Putin and the fiery defiance of Ukrainians.
“The resistance we’re seeing comes out of 400 years of being s — on,” Charchalis says. “The Soviets ruled by terror, and that Soviet terror was finally thrown off, and there’s no going back. Putin has great military intelligence but whoever led him to believe he could just waltz in and Ukrainians are going to throw down arms or not take up arms really misled him …. Assuming he listened to anyone.
Latest Dan Rodricks
“The [Russian troops] have digested the same propaganda that’s being fed to the Russian people — that Ukrainians are being kept captive by fascist neo-Nazis and the Russians are going there to liberate them. They’re expecting to be welcomed with flowers and they’re getting Molotov cocktails.”