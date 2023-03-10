Dan Rodricks: Maryland starting to see fewer deaths of desperation | COMMENTARY

In March last year, Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Trabert, left, applauded Aberdeen resident Brenda Waldon for saving the life of a man to whom she administered Narcan when she found him suffering from a drug overdose. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Nobody asked me, but I think we — that is, the Maryland news media — missed a story over the last few months, being distracted by the November election, the Angelos family feud, the future of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (such mishegoss), having a new governor and the new governor having a new puppy.

We missed a bit of good news: The number of drug overdose deaths dropped in the state last year, and, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maryland’s was one of the most significant decreases in the nation.

There are still too many deaths of desperation around us — men and women suffering from the disease of addiction and dying while trying to satisfy their bodies’ cravings for opiates.

In the U.S. in each of the last two years, more than 100,000 people have died this way. Drug overdoses account for nearly half of all unintentional deaths and there have been so many that the CDC considers them a factor in the recent drop in American life expectancy.

So we should acknowledge a turn in the other direction, toward the saving of lives.

Before I go further, one caution about the numbers: There is a lag time nationally in the accumulation of mortality information, and data collected by both the CDC and Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center is considered preliminary until finalized.

Still, the year-over-year trend is positive and, comparatively speaking, better than that in all but two states.

According to the CDC, reported overdoses of drugs, primarily fentanyl, caused the deaths of 2,808 people in Maryland in the 12 months leading to September 2021. One year later, that number had dropped to 2,427, representing a 13.5% decrease.

Only West Virginia (down 20%) and Virginia (16.8%) saw larger decreases.

Nationally, the surge in overdose deaths started during the pandemic. In 2020, when the coronavirus arrived in the U.S., overdose deaths increased nationally by 31%, according to the CDC. Maryland saw an increase of 18%. Most of that was driven by lethal doses of fentanyl.

The pandemic disrupted a lot of things, including the regular therapeutic routines of people who needed professional help for their addictions. All of us were in some way socially isolated, and that includes people who were addicted to heroin and experimenting with fentanyl. Many of those who overdosed died alone, with no one around to call for help or administer a medicine, such as Narcan, to reverse the effects of an opioid.

Some parts of the country are still reporting increases in overdose deaths to the CDC. There was a 22% increase in Delaware for the 12 months ending in September, a 19% increase in Maine, 10% in Georgia and Washington and 8.6% in Alabama. Texas had a smaller increase, at 3.3%.

In the Baltimore region, the most recent data shows both Howard and Harford counties with increases in drug fatalities from October 2021 to October 2022. But Maryland’s OOCC reported a 12% drop in the number of overdose deaths in Baltimore, a 24% drop in Baltimore County, a 30% drop in Anne Arundel County and a drop of 25% in Carroll.

It’s hard to know exactly why fewer Marylanders are dying from overdoses. Could be that more people with addictions have gone back to treatment. Could be that more of those around them carry Narcan and look out for their struggling brothers and sisters. Or maybe the angels have returned from vacation. Whatever it is, the whole country could use it.

It has been one year since Maryland joined other states in getting a $6 billion settlement from the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma, the company that produced and marketed OxyContin, the painkiller that fueled the nation’s opioid epidemic. Maryland expects to receive up to $132 million for opioid treatment and prevention, but the deal is still pending in court. Can we move this along please?

If your drug of choice is the great outdoors, more good news: The Garrett County Commissioners have dealt a blow to a proposed trail along Maryland’s last official “wild river,” asking the state to use the $4.7 million slated for a Youghiogheny River passage on trail systems elsewhere in our westernmost county. Last month, the Friendsville mayor and town council urged the Department of Natural Resources and the General Assembly to do the same.

As I reported last year, the $4.7 million came out of the 2022 legislative session, to the surprise of many. In what you might call their Annapolis swan songs, two Garrett County lawmakers worked to get the allocation. They have since retired.

The Youghiogheny River, flowing north through Garrett County and into Pennsylvania, is considered a “Scenic and Wild River,” so designated by the legislature in 1968. Nobody asked me, but Garrett can use another trail or two — one connecting two state parks, Herrington Manor and Swallow Falls, to the town of Oakland — but I’m all for leaving our last “wild” river wild.

So I fast-stepped to catch the bus near Towson Town Center, and this guy at the bus stop sized up my shirt, tie, jacket and briefcase and asked: “You an English professor?” I said no, a newspaper guy. He then reached into a backpack and tried to sell me a pair of tennis shoes for $25. Just then, the No. 51 came. Didn’t have time for a fitting.