Dan Rodricks: From the shady tree of fraud comes lots of bruised fruit. | COMMENTARY

Franchot agrees. (He’s running for governor and tends to grandstand on issues, but combating elder fraud has been a cause of his for some years now.) “I will be speaking with the … two major, multibillion-dollar, international banks that cashed this obviously fraudulent $175,000 check,” he said. “I hope these banks are responsive and do the right thing and reimburse [Mrs. Bratcher]. I think the banks can certainly find something in their insurance policies to fix this issue.”