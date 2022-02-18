Dan Rodricks: Maryland’s ‘blueprint’ stands out in a backsliding America | COMMENTARY

We’ve experienced rising income inequality and the concentration of obscene wealth for four decades, as if it’s some natural phenomenon and not made-made. We have billionaires shamelessly building spaceships for themselves while charities have to beg for money to serve people who struggle to stay housed and fed. The Washington Post recently established that there are 745 billionaires in the country with “cumulative wealth [that] has grown by an estimated 70 percent since the beginning of the pandemic. … Together, those 745 billionaires are now worth more than the bottom 60 percent of American households combined.”