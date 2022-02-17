Dan Rodricks: Catching up with Stephen King’s Maryland collaborator, Richard Chizmar | COMMENTARY

“I took that to mean, ‘Go ahead and write the first pass, Rich, and I’ll come back later and do a pass or two and make you look good.’ But that’s not what Steve meant. When I sent him the finished manuscript a few months later, his response was essentially, ‘This is good to go. I’ll do a quick editorial pass if you want, but this book is all you.’ His notes were minor but very helpful, mainly just killing some adverbs and improving clarity in a handful of spots. I never in a million years expected to fly solo with ‘Gwendy’s Magic Feather.’ It just turned out that way.”