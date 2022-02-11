Dan Rodricks: On cops and the commish, speed cams on the JFX and that Cox guy who wants Hogan impeached | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but instead of constantly knocking Police Commissioner Michael Harrison for staffing shortages, maybe the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 could help recruit new officers. The union blamed the recent fatal shooting of James Blue, husband of a police lieutenant, on the officer shortage and Harrison’s efforts to reduce overtime costs. (Police had a search warrant for the home of a teenager later charged with Blue’s death, but they did not execute it until after the Jan. 25 shooting.) Two years ago, reporting on what it called the “mismanagement of the Baltimore Police Department,” the FOP listed a bunch of things the BPD should do to recruit new officers. Maybe it’s time for the FOP to help with that instead of expecting the department to do it all.