Dan Rodricks: Eight questions Joy Reid should have asked Marilyn Mosby | COMMENTARY

The details sometimes get lost when national media pick up a local story or when the issues are complex and not given to quick summations for short attention spans. For instance, Reid said in her setup for the segment that Baltimore police officers had “killed Freddie Gray.” Call me old school, but if you’re going to state that police “killed Freddie Gray,” you at least should have a conviction to back it up. In April 2015, Gray died from injuries sustained while being transported in a police van, but no cop was ever convicted of killing him. Mosby charged six officers in connection with Gray’s death; three were acquitted after trials, and Mosby dropped the charges against the rest. Nonetheless, Mosby became and remains something of a national celebrity, making her an appealing guest for a cable show.