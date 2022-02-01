Dan Rodricks: Anyone who wants to be Maryland’s next governor should listen to this guy | COMMENTARY

Before I get into his plan, here’s what you need to know about the man: Rosenbaum is 50 years old, a graduate of Harvard and the London School of Economics, with degrees in law and economics. In the 1990s, he worked as an adviser in the Clinton White House, but disagreed with the administration’s approach to building job opportunities in neglected, low-income communities. Rosenbaum believed too many Americans were being left out of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. He had the audacious idea that people who lacked the right pedigree in social class and education should not have to settle for low-income jobs. And, along with that, he believed that companies were missing the most skilled and dependable workers because employers relied too heavily on resumes and instinct to guide their hiring.