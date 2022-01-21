Dan Rodricks: Attention, Baltimore guys with guns: Time to stop shooting, start living | COMMENTARY

Wherever you live and whatever your state of mind right now, let’s agree that your life is worth living. Let’s agree that shooting and killing other human beings — even the ones you hate — is against the laws of God, the state and humanity. If you’re involved in life in the street and have a gun, you know, you absolutely know, that you’re at high risk of getting shot or shooting someone. If the latter, you might think you can get away with it. But, if the police don’t get you and you don’t go to prison, you know, you absolutely know, that whatever harm you do will come back at you.