Dan Rodricks: Another year, another indictment. This time Marilyn Mosby, for cryin’ out loud. | COMMENTARY

“I fully understand that anything and everything I do, in public or private, could easily cause me to become the subject of gossip and intense scrutiny by my political opponents, the news media, inspectors, auditors, state prosecutors and federal prosecutors. I understand that Maryland has a long history of political corruption and an equally long history of aggressive prosecutors who seldom lose a case. I acknowledge that, in the Information Age, the feds have a lot of tools at their disposal to catch me in the act of a financial crime. Should I attempt to do anything sleazy or stupid, it might cause me to be indicted, arrested, imprisoned or sent into low company. And I know what’s sleazy and what’s stupid, so help me God.”