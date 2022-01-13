Dan Rodricks: Steve Sachs had integrity in his bones | COMMENTARY

“Steve said that Schaefer was the unhappiest winner he’d ever known, always complaining about what a terrible time he’d had as governor,” says Neil A. Grauer, the journalist and author who handled press relations for Sachs during his time as attorney general. “Years after their primary contest, Schaefer would see Sachs and say, more or less, ‘You’re so lucky you didn’t win. Being governor was horrible.’ Schaefer loved being the ‘do-it-now’ mayor. He didn’t always get his way as governor.”