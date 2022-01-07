Dan Rodricks: On the loss of my brother and best man | COMMENTARY

While Eddie and I had stupid boy-fights — over the last slice of pizza, over the unauthorized use of my bicycle or his — by fifth grade, I became an admirer of my little brother. In fact, at some point back in East Bridgewater, Eddie started to glow. He got straight As in school, pitched no-hitters in Little League and hit several over-the-fence home runs. On the basketball court, he could outshoot everyone but the high school senior who lived next door. He was swimming like a dolphin and diving into pools well before I dared to try.