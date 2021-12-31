Dan Rodricks: 30 random things to do, mostly outdoors, in Maryland in 2022 | COMMENTARY

If you’ve never been, visit the Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge in Kent County, where the Chester River meets the Chesapeake. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service almost closed the place in 2018 due to lack of funds. You might think that’s just as well, the fewer humans hiking, hunting and paddling in such wondrous places, the better. But without public support, the feds can more easily justify cutting funds and closing gates, and the right (or wrong) president could remove protections and open public lands to bidders. It happened in Trump time. It could happen again.