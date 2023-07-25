Dan Rodricks: Brushing back bigotry in Baltimore and a few other things nobody asked about | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nobody asked me, but I believe everyone, when asked, will say they embrace these two principles: “Live and let live” and “do unto others what you would have them do unto you.” Those instructions are universally accepted. That’s why, at base level, I am baffled by bigots, their abundance and their boldness.

Gaby Womble, who lives in Reservoir Hill, experienced similar bafflement when a neighbor confronted her about the rainbow Womble and her husband, Carl Young, had painted on the community’s free library box on Lennox Street. The neighbor “said he was old school and disapproved of LGBTQ stuff such as rainbows,” Womble tells me. “He walked away angrily. The next day the library was vandalized. The rainbow was painted white. … Why are some folks so ignorant and hateful?”

Why? Lots of reasons: They live what they learned; they live isolated lives; maybe they don’t feel alive unless they’re hating someone. It’s hard to understand, and harder to change a guy triggered by a rainbow. So what do you do? You do what Gaby Womble and neighbors did Sunday morning: They took paint and brushes to the whitewashed library box and made the rainbow reappear.

Nobody asked me, but it’s hard to imagine the continued existence of Log Cabin Republicans, a national organization of gay Republicans, with a Maryland chapter. How do they justify sticking with a party that is by now widely considered anti-gay? Hundreds of Republican-backed bills restricting LGBTQ rights have been filed or passed in state legislatures, like Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida, and the majority-conservative Supreme Court says it’s fine for a vendor to deny service to a gay couple. I asked to interview a leader of the Maryland chapter of Log Cabin Republicans two weeks ago, but have not heard back. Maybe it’s inexplicable.

Somebody asked me — it was an old friend in New York City — how the Orioles managed to reach first place in the American League East less than two years after finishing last, with 110 losses. Answer: Unlike the Yankees, the Orioles organization was willing to go through a complete rebuild. (Also unlike Yankee fans, Baltimoreans have proven we can withstand a lot of pain.)

Nobody asked me, but “40 years in the wilderness” and 40 years since the Orioles reached the World Series ... there could be something Biblical going on.

Nobody asked me, but if Larry Hogan wants to continue to stand apart from Trumpified Republicans, the former Maryland governor should refrain from dishonest tweets like the one he posted last week, equating Donald Trump’s criminal indictments to something-or-other about Joe Biden: “We have two very unpopular potential nominees, and both of them potentially face very serious legal troubles.” And maybe Hogan should avoid repeating what he said on Sunday on MSNBC — that there are “investigations going on on all sorts of things involving the Biden family” — and point out that House Republicans have come up with nothing on President Biden. Maybe he could note, as host Jen Psaki did, that Hunter Biden, the president’s scandal-scarred son, is “not in office and not serving in government.” I thought Biden sliming was beneath Hogan. Apparently not. When you’re trying to make the case for a third-party presidential candidate, equating Biden with Trump must be the way to go.

Nobody asked me, but next time he’s a guest on a talk show, someone should ask Hogan what his problems with Joe Biden are. Hogan only talks about polling, never policy. That’s the fault of the hosts who interview him, not Hogan.

Regarding Hogan and this third-party business: In March, he said he would not run for president because he believed even his minor candidacy could help Trump win the 2024 Republican nomination and prolong the party’s shift toward “angry, performative politics.” Now Hogan thinks a third-party candidate is “worth trying,” though that would possibly — even likely — accomplish exactly what he says he opposes, another Trump presidency. Makes no sense.

Nobody asked me, but customers who order Taharka Brothers’ made-in-Baltimore, extremely creamy pistachio ice cream should be careful not to consume it in public: You might start moaning, and it could be very embarrassing.

If you don’t want to buy pricey ice cream, try this at home: Watermelon granita. It’s easy and fun to make. Scoop out chunks of a watermelon, discarding the rind (of course!) and run the chunks through a food processor for a few seconds. You want the result to be slushy and a little lumpy. Pour each batch into a shallow glass or ceramic casserole (or two). Add a little sugar, some lemon juice, maybe a dash of mint, and stir. Put the pan (or pans) on a level surface in your freezer. In one hour, rake the concoction with a fork. Repeat every 45 minutes or so until you’re ready to serve it. (This is a good duty to assign to a kid on a summer day.) The result will be a slushy, crunchy, colorful, delicious and refreshing dessert. And there’s no ruling against turning the granita into a cocktail.

Nobody asked me, but you can tell a native Baltimorean by how the person pronounces the name of a certain avenue on the city’s east side: Tivoly. In the native tongue, it’s Tiv-Vo-Lee, with the accent on the Vo. This has been a public service message of this columnist and The Baltimore Sun.