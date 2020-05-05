Hogan’s shutdown of distant campgrounds and other businesses might seem unfair, but unfair is saving lives | COMMENTARY

It’s the rare public man who can attain that level of cold. Most of us are still trying to grasp 70,000 deaths in a matter of weeks. I see it as a raw number, not as a percentage of population, or a factor in some Dr. Strangelove calculation. Seventy thousand deaths should humble and silence everyone. We should sit and think about it and mourn. Instead, we have Chris Christie saying we should get used to deaths — perhaps 3,000 a day — and get back to work. I’m surprised he didn’t add a bonus line from Dickens: “And decrease the surplus population!”