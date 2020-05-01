Maryland’s longest-imprisoned woman is 60 and sick. Hogan should send her home. | COMMENTARY

The commission heard that Pretty had been a mentor to other inmates. I’ve spoken with two of them: Rudeara Bailey, 64, and Sirena Williams, 47, both now paroled, restarting their lives and grateful for Pretty’s guidance behind bars. A former warden at the prison, Brenda Shell, praised Pretty for her quiet leadership among inmates. (Attempts to reach the families of victims in Pretty’s case, via the parole commission, have so far been unsuccessful.)