Images from 'Waiting to be Found'

These are some of the images from a former slave's photo album Pamela Rigby and her mother, Vivian Rigby, bought at an auction on Baltimore's Antiques Row in 1984. The Rigbys' years-long quest to identify those pictured in Fannie Keene's album is the subject of a book, "Waiting to be Found: The Lost Treasure of Fannie Keene." Hear more about the project on Dan Rodricks' Roughly Speaking podcast.