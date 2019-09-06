Nearly 70 years after he went missing in the Korean War, a Maryland soldier’s remains are identified

A few months later, war broke out on the Korean peninsula, and the 5th Cavalry ended up in the thick of the early fighting. Troops from North Korea invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950. Army units of the Republic of Korea were overwhelmed; the invaders from the North were in Seoul within three days. Limited, inexperienced and under-equipped American units were sent from Japan to help. Within a few weeks, Donald Angle, by then a 21-year-old corporal, was with the 5th Cavalry at a place called Yongdong.