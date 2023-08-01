Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: In Baltimore squeegee teen’s case, we should all be sorry | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When the trial was over last week for a teenage squeegee worker who fatally shot a Hampden man after a confrontation at a Baltimore intersection, a unanimous guilty verdict on manslaughter charges had been rendered.

Their deliberations done, the jury filed out. But witnesses noticed one tearful juror, a woman, who looked at the defendant and mouthed “I’m sorry” as she left the courtroom.

Advertisement

I want her to know she’s not alone. I’m sorry, too. For the teen and his parents, for the slain man’s family, for the jury, for the squeegee boys, for Baltimore.

I’m sorry 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds won’t get to see his children grow into adults.

Advertisement

I’m sorry you can face prosecution as an adult for something you did as a 14-year-old.

I’m sorry Mayor Brandon Scott, like so many before him, did not create the Squeegee Collaborative more quickly to intervene in an issue his constituents felt so deeply about. When the judge in the case asked prospective jurors if any had strong feelings about squeegee workers, 70 people rose to their feet.

I’m sorry so many of our youngest residents live so close to the bone that their only options include quietly starving or rudely begging.

I’m sorry so many people value their cars more than they value people. Property rights are not human rights.

I’m sorry a grown man wielding a bat took it upon himself to confront a group of kids wielding spray bottles.

I’m sorry that I wonder if Maryland had adopted a stand your ground law would the squeegee worker have ever been charged? Would Mr. Reynolds have ever left his car?

I’m sorry guns are so easy to get that they can find their way into a 14-year-old’s possession.

I’m sorry young people in Baltimore are being shot at the highest rate in at least a decade.

Advertisement

I’m sorry young people in Baltimore are too often the ones pulling the trigger. According to Baltimore Police, the number of minors arrested in connection to homicides and nonfatal shootings tripled from 2018 to 2022.

I’m sorry we don’t teach conflict resolution in public schools. A bill introduced this year in the Maryland General Assembly by Baltimore County Del. Harry Bhandari would have required high schools to teach such a course, but at a measly cost of $21 million, it did not make it out of committee.

I’m sorry the pandemic got in the way of educating our students, leaving many adrift without a daily structure that they depend upon and others lost from the school system completely.

I’m sorry 20% of Baltimore residents live in poverty while millions upon millions of city funds are funneled into development of remote urban islands that divide rather than unite.

I’m sorry the ability to obtain affordable housing in the city is so limited that there is a lottery just to get on the waitlist to potentially receive assistance.

I’m sorry the housing authority’s response to a mass shooting was to further punish traumatized residents by imposing new lease policies and threatening evictions.

Advertisement

I’m sorry we have citizens and politicians who believe we have to live with mass shootings. We don’t.

I’m sorry I cannot accept your thoughts or your prayers.

I’m sorry there have been 158 homicides so far this year in Baltimore City, according to Baltimore Police. That’s 25% fewer than in 2022 but still too many.

I’m sorry Baltimore’s youth do not feel protected, valued or indeed, wanted in their own city.

I’m sorry they might be right.

I’m sorry a dozen Baltimore citizens had to sit in a room and decide the fate of a teenager they never met and could only judge by a deadly decision he made within seconds or minutes, in one hour of one day out of the 5,474 days he’d been on this Earth.

Advertisement

I’m sorry I don’t have any answers. I’m exhausted every day by the overwhelming need for change in our city. The desire for civility and compassion, integrity and direction, and confidence and commitment to making Baltimore a safe place for families to live and thrive.

Yes, we need better leaders. But we also need better neighbors.

Because it’s not enough for it to be one juror who feels the weight, not to mention the moral distress, of the task in Baltimore. We should all be sorry.

Michelle Deal-Zimmerman is senior content editor for features and an advisory member of The Sun’s Editorial Board. Her column runs every fourth Wednesday. She can be reached at nzimmerman@baltsun.com.