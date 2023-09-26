Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: A guide to the Baltimore Orioles for dummies | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson (2) and left fielder Austin Hays (21) celebrate after the Orioles defeated the Cleveland Guardians on Sept. 23 in Cleveland. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

We’ve arrived at bandwagon season, and everyone is an Orioles fan. That includes me — a person not at all known for their expert analysis of sportsball.

Doesn’t matter because in my house we are now firmly entrenched in Birdlandia. My husband Todd has made room for me on the couch as he alternates between yelling at the TV and answering my questions about the ins and outs of the game.

If you, like me, are just setting eyes on MASN or Oriole Park but are determined to catch up on everything you’ve missed about Baltimore’s home team, here’s a guide to the Orioles for dummies.

Why are they called The Birds? The team shares the name of Maryland’s state bird, the Baltimore oriole, which has glorious plumes of orange and black.

What’s this rebuild thing? In 2018, after a skunk of a season, the Orioles decided to overhaul the franchise — electing to trade seasoned players in favor of up-and-comers for a “rebuild.” So they cut down the old wood, essentially, and started over from scratch. It took five years. Money matters here, but I’m not dumb enough to get into that.

Is that why the players are so young? Well, sure, but they’re not the youngest team in the league (Pittsburgh holds that honor). According to Statista, the Orioles’ average age is 28.2. But some of the team’s standouts this season are a bit younger. For example, Ryan Mountcastle is 26; Adley Rutschman is 25; and Gunnar Henderson is 22.

Who’s the manager? Brandon Hyde, who turns 50 on Oct. 3, the day the MLB postseason begins. Happy birthday, coach.

Who’s the superstar? That’s the thing about this team: It’s a galaxy of stars — and you’ll find it hard to pick just one. But Henderson and Rutschman seem to always shine.

What’s the deal with John Angelos? Not enough space to get into all of that. Suffice to say, there is no deal yet between the CEO and chairman of the Orioles and his landlord, the Maryland Stadium Authority.

So the O’s haven’t renewed their lease? Don’t get distracted. The deadline is Dec. 31. Plenty of time to enjoy a World Series.

How many games left in the regular season? After Wednesday, there will be four games remaining — all at home against the Red Sox.

What does the magic number mean? The magic number is a way to calculate how close a team is to clinching their division. The Orioles are in the American League East, so the number is based on how their wins/losses stack up against the closest competitor’s wins/losses in the same division — in their case, the Tampa Bay Rays. The number drops by one anytime the Orioles win, and again by one anytime the Rays lose.

But didn’t they already clinch? There’s clinching and then there’s clinching. The O’s have “clinched” a spot in the playoffs, but they also want to be the best in their division because then they get some bonus postseason goodies, like automatically advancing to the second round and playing fewer games.

And how do the playoffs work? Put aside the month of October. If they keep winning, the Orioles will be busy. If they don’t clinch the AL East, they will have to play wild card games. That’s followed by a division series and then a league championship series and then finally, the World Series.

Have the Orioles ever won a World Series? Has a ball ever been called a strike? Yes (1966)! Yes (1970)! and Yes (1983)! The team has three rings.

What is Oriole magic? It’s how the team can rally from behind and come out on top. The saying dates to the 1970s, and there’s even a song about it — “Orioles Magic (Feel It Happen)” — written by Walt Woodward.

Who is Mr. Splash? He’s the guy in Section 86 — The Bird Bath — who sprays fans with water, a new feature this season. But we don’t know his real name, and, at this point, let’s keep it a mystery.

Is the beer cold? I think you mean “Ain’t the beer cold!” — the signature exclamation of the late and legendary Orioles broadcaster, Chuck Thompson, who used it on-air when things on the field were going our way.

Are things going our way? The O’s are on track to win 100 games for the first time since 1980. Plus they could win the team’s first AL pennant in 40 years and reach the World Series. So things seem pretty hopeful. To put it like Thompson, Ain’t the beer cold? Why yes it is.

Michelle Deal-Zimmerman is senior content editor for features and an advisory member of The Sun’s Editorial Board. Her column runs every fourth Wednesday. She can be reached at nzimmerman@baltsun.com.