Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: Black women don’t know that their place in America is not on the U.S. Supreme Court | COMMENTARY

My grandmother let him help her in the kitchen — and only him. The rest of us could stay out of the way until dinner was ready. Or else. He was also her favorite to take a plate to the neighbors. “Bessie, this is my grandson Todd, and he fixed you a plate.” Soon enough he and Miss Bessie would be fast friends, and her plate would get bigger and bigger. He’s taken my mom shopping to store after store when I couldn’t possibly look at another TJMaxx. He defended my sister’s love of the Strawberry Shortcake character, when honestly, there is no defense.