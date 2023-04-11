Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: Why first lady Jill Biden can’t see Angel Reese and her LSU teammates | COMMENTARY

First Lady Jill Biden takes a her seat before the start of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game between LSU and Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Jill Biden is no Karen, is she?

Just about every Black woman in Maryland (not you, Kim Klacik) voted for her husband, so let’s just say — she better not be.

Advertisement

But after last week’s faux pas by the first lady, it’s clear that the distance from a Jill to a Karen is shorter than anyone might think.

Here’s what happened. As the NCAA women’s basketball championship postgame analysis was spinning wildly between racism and sexism, Mrs. Biden blindly entered the chat about the 102-85 tournament win by LSU over Iowa. Somehow completely failing to read the room, she pondered an invitation to the White House for the second-place women’s team.

Advertisement

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

So an honor typically reserved for winners — from hockey to baseball — could now also be bestowed upon losers in a whim-of-a-Jill.

Baltimore hometown girl and LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese took to Twitter to render her verdict on the invite: “A JOKE,” she tweeted with multiple crying laughing emoji. Teammate Alexis Morris joined in, asking if perhaps Michelle Obama would like to host the LSU ladies at her home.

By the next day, the White House was clarifying Mrs. Biden’s remarks. On Twitter, a spokeswoman said the comments “were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes.”

But the damage was done. Jill may still be invited to the cookout, but she will have to fix her own plate.

LSU's Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, in Dallas. (Darron Cummings/AP)

My guess is Mrs. Biden, whose granddaughter Maisy was a grade school hooper alongside classmate Sasha Obama, connected to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and her teammates in a way she perhaps did not with the LSU players. After all, it’s easy to put yourself in the shoes of someone who looks like you.

Even though she’s a Philly gal, Mrs. Biden apparently could not relate to the brash, trash-talking, baller of a player that is 20-year-old Reese. It’s a bit hard to understand why not because I’ve seen Philadelphia sports fans in action, and let’s just say they’re not trying to win any awards from Miss Manners.

Mrs. Biden seemed to feel the need to comfort the Iowa players, who are mostly young white women, and to protect them from the stark reality that they came up short in a championship game and will have to live with that until next time. She wanted to reward the team for their sportsmanship.

Advertisement

And while that is certainly within her rights to do so, the place for that to happen is not on LSU’s time. They fought and won and deserve to enjoy the spotlight for their effort. Granting an exception to Iowa elevates their loss to something of a badge of honor while diminishing LSU’s triumph and infringing on the moment for Reese and her teammates, who are predominantly Black.

On its face, the gesture by the first lady seems a kind one to the also-rans: a pat on the back, an ice cream cone and a trip to the White House. But it was greeted by many Black women as evidence of a deeper disconnect and not just with Jill Biden, but with many white women.

In the 2016 presidential election, according to Pew Research Center, 98% of Black women voted for Hillary Clinton, while 47% of white women supported Trump. That’s a pretty large disconnect. And these women did not move closer to a consensus in 2020. Some 53% of white women voted for Trump, while 95% of Black women backed Biden, according to Pew.

This gap is beyond skin deep. The world view held by these two groups seems to be at such odds as to be perhaps irreconcilable. Obviously, the first lady is on the Democratic team, but it’s a cultural chasm that Jill Biden has fallen into, one that reveals profound beliefs — some subconscious, certainly — about who is welcome within our own circle.

Recent social media discourse about a young Black actor portraying a white mermaid, or a white influencer on TikTok promoting a Black hair product, demonstrate only the tip of an iceberg of deep division, especially among American women.

The very foundation of diversity initiatives is to expose us all to a broad range of people in the hopes that we not only gain understanding, but also that we are able to form bonds and common purpose with those who do not look like ourselves.

Advertisement

That we are able to see beyond skin color. That we are able to see “them” in us.

Mrs. Biden, who is in no way unfamiliar with inclusive settings, should be able to see LSU, with its every shade and hue of brown-skinned girls, in the same way she sees Iowa — as winners, who belong at the White House to take a victory lap, show off their rings and receive presidential congratulations for being the best women’s college basketball team of 2023.

She can welcome Iowa next year. If they win. But to host the team this year would be the most Karen thing ever.

Michelle Deal-Zimmerman is senior content editor for features and an advisory member of The Sun’s Editorial Board. Her column runs every fourth Wednesday. She can be reached at nzimmerman@baltsun.com.