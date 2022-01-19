Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: Our hopes for Baltimore in the new year | COMMENTARY

I can recall several years ago while campaigning along an alley street in Penn North when an 11-year-old boy told me in no uncertain terms, “Mr. Pinkett, you’ve got to help clean our communities and give the youth places to play. But most importantly, you’ve got to help bring back hope. Because people have lost their hope.” In the midst of a challenging situation, an 11-year-old could see that if Baltimore was ever going to become what it needed to be for him and his family, someone better find some hope and do so in a hurry. Just recently, as I sat with my own son discussing his dreams and aspirations in a city that has robbed them from so many males his age, I could hear through my West Baltimore window the call and response of what appeared to be at least 50 other hopeful men. These men weren’t there physically with me when I met the 11-year-old, but the sound of their call was proof that they were there spiritually. Their voices pierced the night with the sound of hope as they cried out in unison to at least 50 other sons, “We’re all we got! ... We’re all we need!” In that moment, I was reminded through the unity of those men that the peculiar power of hope is that it achieves its greatest expression when times are at their darkest. Hope in the light is not hope. Hope when everything is going right is not hope. Hope when all our needs are met is not hope. Hope is not required for what we can see and what we can touch, and for what is revealed. Hope is the currency of the night, and its exchange rate is the highest when times are their darkest. Our hope has its greatest value in Baltimore right now.