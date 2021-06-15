It’s goodbye to The Sun, but not to my love for Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Of course, The Sun is not perfect, no big institution is — and no person, either, for that matter. The relationship with the African American community needs improvement, as does the diversity of people represented within its pages and on its staff. The good thing is leadership wants to make that better. As a member of a diversity committee at The Sun, I was offered the opportunity to play a role, helping to identify new hires of color and work on ways to improve coverage. I have always incorporated some form of race coverage in every beat I covered, even if it meant intentionally interviewing African Americans shoppers for retail stories. Every third Wednesday, I wrote a personal column where I focused mostly on issues of race. This was probably my most challenging job to date. It’s not for the faint of heart or thin-skinned putting one’s deepest thoughts out there for all to read, with a picture of your smiling face above the words — and especially on a topic as controversial as race. And I heard from many readers, some who agreed with me and many who didn’t. No matter the perspective, I appreciated the opportunity to start important conversations.