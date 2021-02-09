The attack on Black history month | COMMENTARY

I understand that it’s not a pretty history, that it’s one that some would probably rather not relive. It may be hard to swallow for some that their ancestors may have contributed to the brutalization of a whole race, and many people may want to leave that in the past. They can do without the reminders. But the ramifications of the past are still very much alive in the present and so cannot be ignored, especially if the country really wants to undergo a racial transformation beyond Black Lives Matters signs in windows. Want to disrupt the racial injustice in the prison system? You have to look at the role of slavery in how it came to be.