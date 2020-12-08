I am getting the COVID vaccine, and this is why other African Americans should as well | COMMENTARY

Where the COVID-19 vaccine is concerned, we should trust science. Times are different from the days of Lacks and Tuskegee. There are disclosure and consent regulations designed to protect patients. And the vaccine isn’t targeted at one group. African Americans don’t have to worry about being the guinea pigs, as some have said, because people of all backgrounds and races will take this vaccine — and the medical professionals will be the first. If it’s good enough for the doctors who treat the disease, it should be good enough for the rest of us. The country has had a sound vaccine system in place for years, with most of the country getting a schedule of vaccines beginning as babies. And plenty of us get the flu shot each year. While a handful of people have complications to various vaccines, for the vast majority of the rest of us, it protects us from measles, mumps, polio and other disease that can kill or disable. Once again, trust the science.