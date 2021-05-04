Recognizing African Americans on public buildings | COMMENTARY

I attended a middle school in Virginia named Mills E. Godwin, after the state’s former governor who led a movement that used state laws to close schools rather than integrate under federal law. Of course I never learned until years later the history of the man who once wouldn’t have even wanted me, as a Black child, to attend the school named after him. The school’s name was changed in 2016 to George M. Hampton Middle School, after a local African American community leader, but not without some resistance, and it wasn’t a unanimous vote by the local school board. A quick Google search also shows at least one other school in Virginia still named after Godwin.