Baltimore County homeowners’ association orders kids’ basketball hoops removed; parents suspect discrimination | COMMENTARY

I hope the Senate passes the legislation as well, not just for the children at Rockland Ridge, but in other neighborhoods where they are restricted by rules and policies against rights to basic recreation on their own property. If it was up to me, I would let the kids play ball. If anything, the case shows the problems with restrictive covenants. The association could have handled the dispute better as well, perhaps holding an emergency session to consider an amendment to change the rules since the issue had caused such a commotion in the neighborhood. At the very least, they should do frequent scans of the neighborhood to see if others are using soccer and lacrosse nets to make sure the rules are applied fairly.