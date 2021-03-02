Maryland is failing at COVID-19 vaccine racial equity | COMMENTARY

I hate to be writing about this topic again, but enough can’t be said until we see a change. Gov. Larry Hogan’s recent callous remarks that Baltimore has gotten more than its share of vaccine only helped to fire up my ire. He seemed to have little compassion for the people who have lost loved ones to this deadly disease, and thought little how his words might have stung. Maybe his family has escaped such dire consequences, but many haven’t. Maybe his remarks were aimed at politicians, or even the media trying to hold him to task, but best believe average Marylanders heard what he said loud and clear. For me, his remarks came on the heels of learning that the father of someone I know, an African American Marylander, had died of the disease. Watching her grief play out on social media posts saddened me to the core.