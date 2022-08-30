Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: In defense of Marilyn Mosby | COMMENTARY

A lot of people don’t like Marilyn Mosby simply because she’s a Black woman.

There. I said it. And I wrote this column for you.

Advertisement

Yet, I know that you don’t want to hear it or acknowledge it or consider it. And you certainly will never accept it.

No, you will insist, it’s because she is a liar, a cheat and incompetent to boot. Race has nothing to do with it.

Advertisement

But I’m here to point out that it has everything to do with it.

I’m not saying you are racist because you don’t like Ms. Mosby. Calling names, dishing out labels or even telling anyone whom to admire is beside the point.

Mine is to explain the why, as I see it.

Why you click on every headline that features her name. Why you comment on every social media post about her. Why you leave vitriolic voicemails for her from other states. Why your attention is glued to every move she makes.

I’m saying you don’t like Ms. Mosby because she is everything a Black woman is not supposed to be: She is proud, confident, arrogant, intelligent, successful and unbending. She does not suffer fools greatly, and for the most part, Ms. Mosby has walled off any outward reaction to your putrid death threats and puny indictments and petty critiques and pointed arrows. They do not reach her because she has decided they won’t. She will not wear your sackcloth and ashes.

Now, she has been soundly voted out of office as Baltimore’s States Attorney, and still that is not enough for some. She must be cast out with neither shelter nor good reference.

When Ms. Mosby arrives at court to face those who judge and prosecute her, she is still the subject of mass scrutiny. Her quick-changing hair. Her expensive purse. Her steely smile. Her attitude.

Would you like it better if she cried tears of remorse and begged your forgiveness? I believe you would. But she won’t let you break her soul.

Advertisement

And you know that.

Because she is everything a Black woman is not supposed to be. At least not in the public sphere.

She is not Michelle Obama, who is refined grace, soothing wisdom, modulated tones and elegant words that soar high while everyone around her sinks deep into bigotry.

But even with all of Ms. Obama’s skilled effort, she was demeaned, demonized and degraded. Simply because she was a Black woman in a white house with a green garden, ripe for picking and poking. An interloper in a space never before occupied by anyone like her who was not the help.

Yet race had nothing to do with it. Her detractors will point out she force-fed vegetables to schoolkids, took fancy vacations using Air Force One, and spent too much time sculpting her arms into smooth curves of envy.

Ms. Mosby is a Black woman in the black house. That is how majority-minority Baltimore City is viewed, especially from the outside. She has put in no effort to make herself small enough to fit within the expectations allowed for a woman like her in a position like that. She has instead upset the proverbial apple cart, spilling ripe fruit throughout the city with her push for fewer prosecutions of minor crimes, her demand for police accountability, and her bold plans for reversing trends that have incarcerated Black and brown citizens of Baltimore for decades.

Advertisement

Then came the rot.

She had the temerity to bring charges against the Baltimore Police officers she alleged were responsible in the death of Freddie Gray. She ultimately failed to convict any of the cases but not before a self-serving stint in Vogue magazine.

Ms. Mosby will not be forgiven for stepping outside the tiny circle of influence that was drawn for her future at birth. By doing so, she has misstepped greatly, providing her critics with ample opportunity to box her in.

She did not need a property or two in Florida. Black women do not own multiple homes. She did not need to withdraw money from her retirement fund, whether it was hers or the taxpayers, since Black women have been taught to make do with less. She did not need to challenge her betters in the federal prosecutors’ office with such directness about the vicious nature of the charges against her. Black women are accustomed to attempts to humiliate and shame and must remain strong — and silent.

But you see, Ms. Mosby is everything a Black woman is not supposed to be. And she will likely pay for that as many have who came before.

I share this with you not because I am a friend of Ms. Mosby — I have met her only once — but because as a Black woman I know what I am supposed to be.

Advertisement

I am soft-spoken in the face of challenge, I am self-deprecating of any success and always kind in the face of racism. My anger is carefully calibrated to a low simmer that never breaks through to create surface tension. I do not raise my voice or make you uncomfortable even when discomfort should be your only choice.

We are both Black women, but I am not like Ms. Mosby.

Sometimes I wish I was.

Michelle Deal-Zimmerman is senior content editor for features and an advisory member of The Sun’s Editorial Board. Her column runs every fourth Wednesday. She can be reached at nzimmerman@baltsun.com.