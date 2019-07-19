Calvin Ash comes home from prison, 15 years overdue

Maryland allows the governor to reject a recommendation for parole. When the parole commission gave the nod to Calvin Ash in 2004, it acknowledged his 32 years in prison, his good behavior and a positive psychological evaluation. But the commission’s recommendation sat around for years, through the last of Republican Robert Ehrlich’s term as governor and through the entire first term of his Democratic successor, Martin O’Malley. In fact, it was not until 2011, a year after O’Malley’s re-election, that he considered Ash for parole. And he rejected it.