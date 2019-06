Though Glendening declared victory and began preparations for his transition, Sauerbrey wasn't done fighting. She alleged voter fraud and challenged the election results in court, to no avail.

On election day, then-Prince George's County executive Parris N. Glendening told supporters there was "no doubt" that he would win, though the vote totals told a different story. He held a lead over Republican Ellen Sauerbrey of about 6,000 votes with 50,000 absentees to be counted.

Tuesday's contest between Democrat Anthony G. Brown and Republican Larry Hogan looks to be close, but that's nothing new in deep blue Maryland, a state where governor's races are competitive more often than you'd think. Here's a brief history of recent elections.