Behold, Hunter Biden's laptop | EDITORIAL CARTOON

For more than 15 years, the mentors from Williamsburg SCORE have provided assembly area marshals for the Williamsburg Chamber’s Illumination Weekend Christmas Parade. On Dec. 4, eight SCORE Mentors ensured the 113 units were properly positioned for an on time start. For more than 10 years, Dean Risseeuw (left) and Bruce Landefeld (right) have been parade marshals, shown with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Williamsburg SCORE provides free and confidential advice to local residents who want to start or expand a small business. Dean Risseeuw (HANDOUT)