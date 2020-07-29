Election judges in critically short supply: Return to mail-in voting | COMMENTARY

There’s still time for Mr. Hogan to change course and for the Maryland Board of Elections to run the general like there was a pandemic going on. Even the sloppily-run primary revealed no significant security risk or uptick in voter fraud, as much as Republicans, and especially President Donald Trump, like to toss that vote-suppressing red herring around. Five states already conduct their voting entirely by mail. The District of Columbia will be sending ballots to voters as Maryland did in the primary. So will California. It’s a far more sensible approach than sending out those applications that may or may not be returned. Public safety ought to be the highest concern here. Why compromise it when it’s not absolutely necessary? But also, why put up barriers to voting in an election that many Americans have passionate feelings about? Governor Hogan writes in his book that he is “still standing.” Voters deserve to be able to make that claim post-election as well. There’s still time (perhaps two weeks of it) for him to reverse course and advocate that mail-in ballots and not just applications be sent to every registered voter in Maryland. The clock is ticking.