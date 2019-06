Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Wanda Williams, 56, foreground right, a mother of three who works at St. Agnes Hospital as a medical assistant and is also a member of Mt. Olive, applauds the speakers. Saint Agnes Hospital, which sponsored the first Red Dress Sunday 11 years ago, held this year's event at Mt. Olive Holy Evangelist Church. An estimated 180 churches are expected to take part around the Baltimore area.