A history of blunders in Maryland politics

In this case, the O'Malley with foot-in-mouth disease isn't the one you might expect. At a conference for gay and lesbian advocates in January last year, Maryland's first lady, Catherine Curran O'Malley, says "there were some cowards that prevented" a marriage equality bill in the General Assembly from passing the year before. Judge O'Malley apologized for her choice of words, and a similar bill took effect less than a year later.

State Attorney General Douglas F. Gansler tells a group of potential volunteers in a July 15 meeting that Lt. Gov. Anthony G. Brown's gubernatorial campaign strategy amounted to "Vote for me, I want to be the first African-American governor of Maryland," according to an audio recording of the secretly taped meeting provided to The Washington Post.

It's a fact of life that politicians inevitably err, be it in policy or, in Douglas F. Gansler's case, in front of a meeting being secretly recorded. The state attorney general, who last month accused his top rival in the Democratic primary for governor of running on little besides his African-American heritage, isn't the first Maryland politician to have his words thrown back at him, nor will he be the last. Here's a look through state history at those unfortunate enough to have a microphone in front of them at just the wrong time.