A history of blunders in Maryland politics

It's a fact of life that politicians inevitably err, be it in policy or, in Douglas F. Gansler's case, in front of a meeting being secretly recorded. The state attorney general, who last month accused his top rival in the Democratic primary for governor of running on little besides his African-American heritage, isn't the first Maryland politician to have his words thrown back at him, nor will he be the last. Here's a look through state history at those unfortunate enough to have a microphone in front of them at just the wrong time.