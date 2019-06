Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Volunteer Tony Brown, center, of Owings Mills, teach Damion Denkowski, 9, of Baltimore, fish for trout stocked by Trout Unlimited. Maryland Trout Unlimited hosted about 70 kids and their families on its annual City Catch at Leakin Park. The group provided fishing rods and guides to teach them fishing techniques and instill some sense of conservation ethic.