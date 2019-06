Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

The Democratic congressman from West Baltimore grabbed the national spotlight twice this year for two very different reasons. He was a voice of peace and calm in the streets of his hometown in the days after Freddie Gray’s death, and he was a fierce defender of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during inquiries into the Benghazi attacks and her use of a private email server. The two combined have made him, according to polls in both The Baltimore Sun and The Washington Post, the front-runner to replace Sen. Barbara Mikulski — if he decides to get in the race.