Gerald Winegrad: The money is there, so fix and expand our parks | COMMENTARY

Stop stealing Program Open Space funds: The governor and General Assembly should stop stealing dedicated Program Open Space funds for park acquisition and the operations of state parks. The program, established in 1969, is funded through a 0.5% transfer tax on real estate sales. The funds were dedicated to buy parkland and to provide for the proper functioning of parks. Since 1984, more than $2 billion of those funds were diverted for other purposes. All funds taken recently should be paid back. An additional $1 billion has been siphoned off for such non-park uses as preserving farmland, even if it is polluting. This diversion should end.