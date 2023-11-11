Joseph ‘Joey’ Sagal II, executive director of Maryland Transportation Authority and volunteer firefighter, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Joseph “Joey” Sagal II was a longtime volunteer with several Maryland fire departments, receiving numerous citations for exemplary rescues. (Courtesy Photo)

Joseph “Joey” Sagal II, the recently appointed executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority and a longtime volunteer firefighter at companies in Carroll and Baltimore counties, died of unknown causes Oct. 26. He was 44.

He was the son of Joseph Sagal Sr. and Teresa Elaine Sagal.

Before his appointment in August as executive director of the 1,800-employee agency that oversees the state’s eight toll facilities and the DriveEzMD Maryland system, Mr. Sagal was the MTA’s chief operating officer.

He began his career in government transportation agencies in 1998, working for the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. His most recent role was the deputy administrator chief engineer for operations, leading the State Highway Administration’s Hanover Complex Offices, which includes responsibilities for homeland security, traffic safety and construction.

Mr. Sagal was a longtime volunteer with several fire departments, receiving numerous citations for exemplary rescues in Baltimore County. He began at the Butler Volunteer Fire Company in Cockeysville and Hereford Volunteer Fire Company in Monkton, and served as chief of both companies.

He also worked with the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company for more than 13 years, including four as tower lieutenant. Most recently, he worked with the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as an emergency medical technician and firetruck driver since February.

Hampstead Fire Chief Troy Hipsley said Mr. Sagal was a longtime friend who he had known since the two volunteered with the Pikesville company.

When Mr. Sagal moved to Hampstead with his family, Mr. Hipsley said he made it his mission to persuade Mr. Sagal to volunteer for that company, too.

“I’d been on him for years to help out here,” he said. “I finally brow-beat him enough that he did this year... He was a great asset to the company in the short time he was a member of Hampstead. He literally hit the ground running. He was on his way to being one of our top responders.”

When Mr. Sagal was with the Pikesville company, he drove the firetruck Saturday nights and was a swift water and confined space rescuer.

“We handle over 300 highway calls a year in Pikesville, and he knew everybody, from the police to the [transportation officials],” Pikesville’s Capt. Glenn Resnick said. “He was trained in all areas. He was a true asset to us.”

Mr. Sagal is survived by his wife, Meredith Sagal, and their two daughters, Hailey and Grace Sagal.

A memorial service and funeral were held Nov. 5 at TrinityLife in Lutherville.