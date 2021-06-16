(TIMOTHY JACOBSEN/AP) Obituaries Former Mount St. Mary's Coach Jim Phelan dies at 92 | PHOTOS By Ulysses Muñoz Jun 16, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Coach Jim Phelan, who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. He was 92. The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night, June 15, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz) Jim Phelan FILE - Jim Phelan, head coach of the Mount St. Mary's men's NCAA college basketball team, ponders his future in his office, in this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2003, file photo. Phelan, who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. He was 92. The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy Jacobsen, File) (TIMOTHY JACOBSEN/AP) Jim Phelan EMMITSBURG, MD.--FEB 11, 1999--Jim Phelan, coach of the Mount St. Mary's men's basketball team for the last 45 years, is closing in on his 800th career wins. Photo by Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff (Kenneth K. Lam / XX) Jim Phelan FILE - Mount St. Mary's men's NCAA college basketball coach Jim Phelan and his wife Dottie walk through a gauntlet of former players at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Md., after Phelan coached his last game as coach, in this Saturday, March 1, 2003, file photo. Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. He was 92. The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy Jacobsen, File) (TIMOTHY JACOBSEN/AP) Fred Carter, Jim Phelan FILE - Fred Carter, left, poses for a photo with his former Mount St. Mary's NCAA college basketball head coach Jim Phelan, and the Lapchick Character Award statue at a presentation luncheon in New York, in this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, file photo. Carter introduced Phelan for the award recognizing basketball coaches of "both exemplary character and coaching ability." Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. He was 92. The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (Bebeto Matthews/AP) Jim Phelan FILE - This Jan. 16, 2003, file photo shows Mount St. Mary's men's basketball coach Jim Phelan after announcing his retirement, in Emmitsburg, Md. Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. He was 92. The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Grout, File) (PHIL GROUT/AP) Advertisement