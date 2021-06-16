Former Mount St. Mary's Coach Jim Phelan dies at 92 | PHOTOS

FILE - Fred Carter, left, poses for a photo with his former Mount St. Mary's NCAA college basketball head coach Jim Phelan, and the Lapchick Character Award statue at a presentation luncheon in New York, in this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011, file photo. Carter introduced Phelan for the award recognizing basketball coaches of "both exemplary character and coaching ability." Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. He was 92. The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (Bebeto Matthews/AP)