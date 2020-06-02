Wes Unseld, legendary center for Baltimore Bullets, dies at 74

Unseld spent his whole career with the Bullets, during which he made the NBA All-Star team five times — four while in Baltimore before the club moved to Washington in 1973. Lifetime, he averaged 10.8 points and 14 rebounds a game while taking the Bullets to the playoffs in 12 of his 13 years. In 1977-1978, they defeated the Seattle SuperSonics for the NBA title and Unseld, 32, was named MVP of the championship series. Ten years later, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.