John ‘Jack’ Patrick Beale Jr., who produced politics show that aired on WBAL Radio, dies

John “Jack” Patrick Beale Jr., who produced a politics show that aired on WBAL Radio, died Dec. 15 following a car crash on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. He was 52.

Mr. Beale was born Sept. 30, 1970, at Mercy Hospital to John Patrick Beale Sr. and Dolores Beale. His father worked at Western Electric and his mother was a homemaker. He had three sisters ― Kathleen “Kathi” Albanese, Patricia “Lynn” Meehan and Donna Beale ― and grew up in Dundalk.

He attended both Lemoore High School in California and Patapsco High School. Mr. Beale didn’t graduate but obtained his GED diploma. . He later went to the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland and graduated with a certificate of completion in 2012, the same year his only son, John Patrick Beale III, graduated from high school.

John Patrick Beale III said his father was an incredible parent.

“There’s no other way to put it,” he said. "Every parent has hard times in their life. I could be very grateful for the parent I had. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

Mr. Beale didn’t marry but had a fiancee, Jennifer Craft, who died in March 2021. He also had a dog, Martin (named for his guitar), who was put down in September.

Mr. Beale worked for Tharco Inc., a plumbing company, on and off as a young adult.

He transitioned into radio broadcasting and became a producer for “The Jimmy Mathis Show,” which aired on WBAL until 2018. There, he cultivated content for the show, bringing Roger Stone and Donald Trump, among others, on air as guests.

Mr. Mathis said he misses Mr. Beale “very much.”

“He was first and foremost a very good friend of mine,” Mr. Mathis said.

Mr. Beale worked on the show for about seven years before joining On-Site Security, where he worked for different establishments, including Jimmy’s Seafood.

Mr. Beale lived in Dundalk with his sister, Donna Beale. Ms. Beale said the pair used to watch “Jeopardy!” together and that she hasn’t been able to turn on the show since her brother’s passing.

“He knew everything about everything,” Ms. Beale said. “That’s the one thing that I miss immensely.”

Mr. Beale enjoyed playing music and was an avid Baltimore sports fan. He supported the Orioles and Ravens, and became a hater of the Colts after they left the city for Indianapolis in 1984.

Ronald Ward, who says Mr. Beale was his best friend, met Mr. Beale when he was 18 years old. The pair would play music together, and Mr. Ward said Mr. Beale would play guitar despite missing the tip of his index finger.

Mr. Ward said Mr. Beale’s only wish was to have Rob Fahey, of the band The Ravyns, play “Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles at his celebration of life. Following Beale’s death, Mr. Ward said there was a moment when he was driving and a yellow Volkswagen Beetle came up behind him leaning on the horn. When the yellow car moved to the lane beside him, Mr. Ward saw The Beatles’ yellow submarine image painted on the side.

“All that I can think when it happened was, ‘I gotcha,’ in his voice,” Mr. Ward said.

Mr. Beale’s son described him as a prankster and being “loyal to a fault.” He added that Mr. Beale treated everyone with “an extreme amount of respect,” and had a gift for striking up conversation with almost anyone, making him a “very popular person” in Dundalk and Baltimore.

Ms. Beale said he was also a talented cook with a gift for gab.

“His celebration of life is going to be packed with people from all walks of life,” his son said.

The celebration of life will take place Jan. 21 at 1:05 p.m. in the upper room of Jimmy’s Seafood. The restaurant donated a hall and will sponsor catering. Anyone who knew Mr. Beale is invited to attend, his son said.

Survivors include Mr. Beale’s his sisters, Kathleen “Kathi” Albanese of Dundalk, Patricia “Lynn” Meehan of Bowleys Quarters and Donna Beale of Dundalk, and his son, John Patrick Beale III of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.