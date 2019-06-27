Wilma A. Herman, secretary in hospital administration, dies

Wilma A. Herman, a secretary who had worked in hospital administration, died Saturday from complications of muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. The Parkville resident was 69.

The former Wilma Anne Schreiber. the daughter of William Schreiber, a musician, and Marie Schreiber, a stay-at-home- parent, was born in Baltimore and raised in Parkville.

She attended St. Ursula parochial school and was a 1967 graduate of Seton High School, where she was class president, photographer, yearbook writer, and school newspaper reporter.

After graduating from Seton, Ms. Herman attended secretarial school and worked as a secretary and then in hospital administration at what is now the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center until 1973, when she left to raise her three daughters.

The Cromwell Valley resident was active in her daughters’ school activities. She volunteered at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Fullerton, Notre Dame Preparatory School, Immaculate Conception School, the Girl Scouts and the Woodcroft Swim Team.

After her daughters left for college, she returned to work at Radebaugh Florists in Towson, and in 1989 enrolled at what is now Baltimore County Community College Essex, where she earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice.

Ms. Herman moved to Oak Crest Village Retirement Community in Parkville in 2009, where she enjoyed parties, dances, bingo and card clubs.

She also liked playing pinochle and penny poker, bus trips, holiday dinners and participating in mediation sessions.

Her daughters said their mother was also known for her lunch notes, weekly cards and routine phone calls.

A celebration of her life gathering was held Monday at Friendly Farm Restaurant in Upperco, her favorite restaurant, family members said.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kelly Lochte of Parkville, Shannon Maple of Sparks and Colleen Herman of New York City; and four grandchildren. Her marriage ended in divorce.

