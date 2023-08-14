Willie Chambers, one of Baltimore’s longest-serving pastors and husbands, dies at 100

Willie Chambers leads the singing during his, and his wife Geraldine's, 80th wedding anniversary celebration at Greater Liberty Baptist Church earlier this year. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Willie S. Chambers, perhaps Baltimore’s longest-serving husband and pastor, celebrated his 100th birthday and 80th wedding anniversary this year. He died July 27 of complications from bladder cancer at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

“He was the last of an era,” a daughter, Rochelle Chambers Massey, said.

Willie Sylvester Chambers was born in Emporia, Virginia, to David Thompson Sr., who died when he was young, and Carrie Thompson, a seamstress. As a boy, he moved to Red Springs, North Carolina. The oldest of 23 siblings, Mr. Chambers took his stepfather’s last name and started preaching in the backyard.

“It’s funny, when he was about 10, he was always at church, so he would pretend that he was preaching. He would make a little pulpit in the backyard and pretend there was a congregation,” Ms. Massey said.

At Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Red Springs, he met Geraldine McNeil and finally asked her out in high school.

“My mother didn’t like him at first. She always thought he was a showoff,” Ms. Massey said. “He thought she had pretty long hair and was too good for him, and then finally in high school it clicked.”

The couple married in 1943 in Dillon, South Carolina, and set out for Baltimore, where they celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary in January.

“They eloped and moved to the big city. Once they were married, the South didn’t have opportunities for jobs to support a family like he wanted, so he went up North for more opportunities,” Ms. Massey said.

Willie and Geraldine Chambers are pictured in the early 1960s. (Joseph Kearney/Photo courtesy of Joseph Kearney)

Mr. Chambers started a 40-year career at Bethlehem Steel in 1944 and earned his GED diploma at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1947. The Chambers lived off Greenmount Avenue in the Penn-Fallsway and Oldtown neighborhoods in East Baltimore before moving to Essex in 1959.

Mr. Chambers worked nights at the steel mill, so he could spend his days as a pastor. He started a 27-year career preaching at New Antioch Church in North Baltimore in the 1950s. In 1974, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and master’s degree in divinity and theology from what is today the Virginia University of Lynchburg, which had a satellite program in Baltimore.

“He always said, ‘During the day, a pastor’s job is to serve.’ He had to be able to serve his parishioners and anyone else during the day, to visit the sick, to help mentor. He would spend nights at the steel mill and school,” Ms. Massey said.

After retiring from Bethlehem Steel, Mr. Chambers founded Greater Liberty Baptist Church on Fayette Street in East Baltimore’s Patterson Place neighborhood in 1987, becoming a full-time pastor and golfing in his free time. While preaching, he would leave the pulpit to walk and talk among the parishioners in the pews.

“He always greeted you strongly even if it was on the phone. It was almost like he was singing ‘Good morning,’” granddaughter Ashley Massey of Singapore said. “He had bass in his voice on the phone or on the pulpit, and he would soften his voice if he was one-on-one with you.”

In the 1990s, Chambers lost sight in his left eye while his right eye continued to deteriorate. He kept preaching thanks to his ability to memorize Scripture.

“I can remember him preaching a sermon a year ago. The passage of Scripture was 18 verses, and I pulled out my Bible, and he quoted the Scripture. He did not skip a word,” Ms. Massey said. “Everybody was on their feet reading their Bible amazed.”

Chambers is survived by his wife, Geraldine, of Essex; two daughters, Sonda Staples of Joppa and Rochelle Chambers Massey of Essex; siblings Benoris Ferguson of Dillon, Charles Ferguson of Red Springs, Arthur Thompson Sr. and Rose Turner of Baltimore, and Hazel Rutledge and Maggie Frierson of Atlanta; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.