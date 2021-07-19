Dr. William D. Young, longtime Towson dentist who was also a prestidigitator, tap dancer and prankster, dies

“It was during the Gulf War and he and a few buddies, they were all in their 70s, were going to go into an Army recruiting office and offer to reenlist,” his son said. “However, he was the only one who went in and he showed the recruiting officer his card from when he was in the Army Air Corps years ago. The astonished officer told him, ‘We have an age limit here.’ Anyway, my father was always a gentleman when he did pranks.”